Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate-I under Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Govt of India, sponsored project entitled “Eco-Friendly Synthetic Pathways Of N-Containing Heterocycles And Their Applications.” Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the Central University in Nagaland was established based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President on 20th October 1989. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Before this, Nagaland had been in the catchment area of NEHU. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges affiliated to it fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University. At present the University has altogether four campuses, viz. Headquarters at Lumami in Zunheboto district, Kohima Campus at Meriema in Kohima district, Medziphema Campus (School of Agricultural Sciences and Rural Development) at Medziphema in Dimapur district and a temporary campus at Dimapur (School of Engineering & Technology).

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc. Chemistry (Organic Chemistry Specialization)

Desirable Qualification : Candidate with research Experience and/or also having NET/GATE certificate

Monthly Emoluments :

1. For NET/GATE qualified : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA

2. For non-NET/GATE : Rs. 25,000/- + HRA

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents altogether in scanned format by email to itphucho@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is February 1, 2024

Shortlisted candidates will be notified via email/phone altogether and will be called for personal interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







