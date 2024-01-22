Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Nagaland University in 2024.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Agronomist under ICAR- All India Coordinated Research Project Linseed at School of Agricultural Sciences, Medziphema in 2024. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland was established based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India altogether on 20th October 1989. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland had been in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses altogether inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges affiliated to it fell also within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University.

Name of post : Junior Agronomist

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400 (Pay matrix level 10) + all other allowance

Qualification :

M.Sc (Ag) in Agronomy with NET or Ph.D in Agronomy altogether (preferably PhD)

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their application along with one set photocopy of supporting documents and educational qualifications to the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University, School of Agricultural Sciences, Medziphema Campus- 797 106, Nagaland on or before 06.02.2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here