Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Investigator in the ICSSR NEW DELHI funded research project on “Importance of Pradhan

Mantri Awas Yojana: A Scheme to Protect the Rights to Livelihood and Security of Tribal People: An Empirical Study in Assam and Nagaland.”

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Post graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Desirable Qualification : Post Graduate in Anthropology with Specialization in Socia Cultural

Anthropology, with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30/10/2023 from 11:00 AM to 1 PM in Department of Anthropology, Nagaland University, Lumami-798627

How to apply : Candidates may send their CV to the email somenath@nagalanduniversity.ac.in. All candidates have to bring their original testimonials during the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here