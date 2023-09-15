Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Interns for the

project entitled “Documentation of a traditional irrigation management system(TIMS) managed by tribal people under hill environment of Nagaland.”

Name of post : Intern

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Any Graduate. Preference will be given to the candidate having degree in B.Tech (Agri.Engg) or B.Sc (Agri)

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 10,000/-(Fixed)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-Interview on 20th September 2023 at 11:00 A.M in the Department of Agricultural Engineering, SAS, NU, Medziphema campus, Nagaland

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring with them the documents supporting their educational qualification and experiences in original with one set photocopies to be retained by the institution.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here