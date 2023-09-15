Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.
Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Interns for the
project entitled “Documentation of a traditional irrigation management system(TIMS) managed by tribal people under hill environment of Nagaland.”
Name of post : Intern
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : Any Graduate. Preference will be given to the candidate having degree in B.Tech (Agri.Engg) or B.Sc (Agri)
Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 10,000/-(Fixed)
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-Interview on 20th September 2023 at 11:00 A.M in the Department of Agricultural Engineering, SAS, NU, Medziphema campus, Nagaland
How to apply : Candidates are required to bring with them the documents supporting their educational qualification and experiences in original with one set photocopies to be retained by the institution.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here