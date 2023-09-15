Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Interns for the
project entitled “Documentation of a traditional irrigation management system(TIMS) managed by tribal people under hill environment of Nagaland.”

Name of post : Intern

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Any Graduate. Preference will be given to the candidate having degree in B.Tech (Agri.Engg) or B.Sc (Agri)

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 10,000/-(Fixed)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-Interview on 20th September 2023 at 11:00 A.M in the Department of Agricultural Engineering, SAS, NU, Medziphema campus, Nagaland

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring with them the documents supporting their educational qualification and experiences in original with one set photocopies to be retained by the institution.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

