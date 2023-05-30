Nagaland Jobs : Nagaland University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of posts :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

No. of posts :

Professor : 26

Associate Professor : 15

Assistant Professor : 11

Eligibility Criteria : Qualifications and experience etc. shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014/ AICTE Regulations / ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nagalanduniversity.ac.in/ up to 22nd June 2023

Application Fees : Application fees for all posts is Rs. 1000/- (General / OBC Category) and Rs. 500/- (SC / ST).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

