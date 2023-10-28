Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Field

Investigators to collect data on Naga Traditional Knowledge based on Folklore and allied information from different districts of Nagaland for an ICSSR sponsored Short Term Empirical Research Project titled “Imparting Naga Tribal Traditional Knowledge Education through Folklore: Planning an Alternative Curriculum.”

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Monthly Salary : Rs.30,000/- (TA/DA during data collection period)

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have Post-graduate degree with minimum 55% marks. NET/JRF and higher qualification with Fieldwork experience in the necessary field will be preferred.

Area of Specialization : Education/ Teacher Education/ English Literature/ Psychology

How to apply : Candidates need to email their application with curriculum vitae to nndas@nagalanduniversity.ac.in/ hodenglish@nagalanduniversity.ac.in latest by 4th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here