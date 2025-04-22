Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Lumami Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Nagaland University Lumami in 2025.

Nagaland University Lumami is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant on a purely project-based temporary position of Research Assistant for the ICSSR, New Delhi funded research project entitled “Socio economic and Environmental Impact of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Sustainability: An Empirical Study in Nagaland” in 2025. Nagaland University was established altogether in 1994 as a Central University by Act of Parliament, Govt. of India vide No. 35 of 1089. It has three permanent campuses at Lumami as its Headquarter, Meriema and Medziphema as campuses and a temporary campus at Dimapur. The University is comprised of Six Schools, Forty two Departments and Six UGC approved Centres. Out of these 42 Departments, 14 Departments and 4 Centres are situated at Lumami Headquarter, 11 Departments and 2 centres are in Meriema campus, 12 Departments of Agricultural Sciences are in Medziphema campus, and 5 Departments of Engineering courses are located in the temporary campus at Dimapur. Presently, four Departments, viz., Geology, Botany, Zoology and Chemistry are altogether supported by DST-FIST programme. Botany department is supported by UGC – Special Assistance Programme.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in Social Science / Science discipline with minimum 55% marks and with NET / MPhil / PhD also

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 37000/- per month (as per ICSSR norms altogether)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 25th April 2025 at 1 PM. The venue is in the Office of Dean of Sciences, Nagaland University, Lumami Campus

How to apply :

Candidates must appear for the interview with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here