Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in KV Tuli Nagaland.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tuli Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. Kendriya Vidyalaya Tuli came into being in the year 1978 under the project of Nagaland Pulp and Paper company limited to cater the educational needs of the children of NPPCL employees. The first academic session happen in 1980. In the academic session 1995-96, the Vidyalaya open up to the Civil sector. The vidyalaya offers classes 1 to 12 with Humanities and science streams at higher secondary classes. Its mission is to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education. It also aims to pursue excellence and set the pace in the field of school education To initiate and promote experimentation and innovativeness in education. Its vision is to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education. Tuli is a town in the Mokokchung District of Nagaland, India. It is located on the right bank of Milak river and is 80 km north of Mokokchung. It is here that the Langpangkong Range gently rises above the Melak plains. As such the topography of Tuli is marked by low rolling hills and a gentle plain

Name of posts :

PGT (Physics, Economics, Geography, Biology, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, History) TGT (English, Sanskrit, Hindi, Science, Mathematics) PRT

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 12th March 2025. The venue of interview is in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tuli, P.O.- Tzudikong, Dist- Mokokchung, Nagaland-798623

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CV, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Applicants must send their resume via school email [email protected] on or before March 10, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here