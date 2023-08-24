Applications are invited for various administrative positions in ICAR-National Research Centre (ICAR-NRC) on Mithun, Nagaland.

ICAR-National Research Centre (ICAR-NRC) on Mithun, Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Three (03) position of Young Professional-II (YP-II) purely on contractual basis for one year and further extendable for two more years.

Name of post : Young Professional-II (YP-II) (CIF/Animal Health)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Masters degree in veterinary science/zoology/biotechnology/microbiology or equivalent

Desirable : Candidates having practical experiences and knowledge in microbiology, bacteriology techniques, cell culture, serological tests and laboratory molecular techniques shall be preferred.

Age : 21-45 years ( relaxation as per rule)

Name of post : Young Professional-II (YP-II) (Animal Nutrition Section)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Essential Qualification : M Sc (Biotechnology/Plant Biochemistry/Agricultural Biochemistry) or

MVSc (Biochemistry)

Desirable : Hands on experience in chemical analysis of biological sample, determining microbial

load, working knowledge of computer with MS Office

Age : 21-45 years ( relaxation as per rule)

Name of post : Young Professional-II (YP-II) (TSP & Extension Section)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Post-graduate degree in any of the veterinary sciences and animal

husbandry or master degree in agriculture extension

Desirable : Having the knowledge of computer applications, data management etc.

Age : 21-45 years ( relaxation as per rule)

Selection Procedure : A Walk-In-Interview is scheduled to be held on 05.09.2023 at 10:30 AM at ICAR-NRC on Mithun, Medziphema, Nagaland

How to apply : Candidates must submit self-attested scanned copies of relevant documents/ certificates along with prescribed application form with passport size photograph affixed on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here