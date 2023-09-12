Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland.
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Stenographer.
Name of post : Stenographer
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale : Level 4 (Rs.25,500/-) as per 7th CPC
Also Read : 10 best moments of Rishi Sunak in India that made netizens fall in love with him
Qualification :
Essential : Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized Board with minimum speed in shorthand 80 w.p.m. in Stenography
Desirable : Proficiency in computer word processing and spread sheet with advance skills
Also Read : Temjen Imna Along asks people not to forget having betelnuts when coming to Northeast India
Age Limit : 27 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Nagaland, Chumukedima, Nagaland- 797103.
Last date of submission and receipt of filled in applications forms is up to 5:30 PM of 1st October 2023