Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Stenographer.

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level 4 (Rs.25,500/-) as per 7th CPC

Qualification :

Essential : Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized Board with minimum speed in shorthand 80 w.p.m. in Stenography

Desirable : Proficiency in computer word processing and spread sheet with advance skills

Age Limit : 27 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Nagaland, Chumukedima, Nagaland- 797103.

Last date of submission and receipt of filled in applications forms is up to 5:30 PM of 1st October 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2