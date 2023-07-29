Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Assistant and Office Assistant under STINER-TFC (Science and Technology Intervention in NER-Technology Facilitation Centre).

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree in any field of Agriculture/Food Technology/Animal Husbandry/ Business Administration.

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- + 8% HRA per month

Also Read : Top 10 popular pickles or aachars of Assam

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with computer knowledge & office management.

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- consolidated per month

Also Read : 8 tiger reserves to visit in Northeast with your kids in summer vacations

How to apply : Candidates should submit a brief CV and photocopies of relevant documents and experience certificates to the office of the Pro- Vice Chancellor, NU, SAS, Medziphema Campus on or before 31.07.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here