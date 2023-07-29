Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Assistant and Office Assistant under STINER-TFC (Science and Technology Intervention in NER-Technology Facilitation Centre).

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree in any field of Agriculture/Food Technology/Animal Husbandry/ Business Administration.

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- + 8% HRA per month

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with computer knowledge & office management.

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- consolidated per month

How to apply : Candidates should submit a brief CV and photocopies of relevant documents and experience certificates to the office of the Pro- Vice Chancellor, NU, SAS, Medziphema Campus on or before 31.07.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

