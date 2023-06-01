Nagaland Jobs : Apply for 19 vacancies in Nagaland University

Applications are invited for 19 vacant non-teaching positions in Nagaland University.

Name of posts :

  • Registrar
  • Controller of Examinations
  • Assistant Registrar
  • Public Relation Officer
  • Nursing Officer
  • Senior Technical Assistant (Agricultural Extension)
  • Senior Technical Assistant (Livestock Production & Management)
  • Audio Visual Specialist
  • Junior Stenographer
  • Lower Division Clerk
  • Cook
  • Workshop Attendant (MTS)
  • Sweeper-cum-Cleaner (MTS)
  • Security Guard (MTS)
  • Chowkidar (MTS)
  • Library Attendant
  • Assistant (KVK)

No. of posts :

  • Registrar : 1
  • Controller of Examinations : 1
  • Assistant Registrar : 1
  • Public Relation Officer : 1
  • Nursing Officer : 1
  • Senior Technical Assistant (Agricultural Extension) : 1
  • Senior Technical Assistant (Livestock Production & Management) : 1
  • Audio Visual Specialist : 1
  • Junior Stenographer : 1
  • Lower Division Clerk : 3
  • Cook : 1
  • Workshop Attendant (MTS) : 1
  • Sweeper-cum-Cleaner (MTS) : 1
  • Security Guard (MTS) : 2
  • Chowkidar (MTS) : 1
  • Library Attendant : 1
  • Assistant (KVK) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Nagaland University

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nagalanduniversity.ac.in/ up to 22nd June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

