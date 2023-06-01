Nagaland Jobs : Apply for 19 vacancies in Nagaland University

Applications are invited for 19 vacant non-teaching positions in Nagaland University.
Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 19 vacant non-teaching positions.
Name of posts :
- Registrar
- Controller of Examinations
- Assistant Registrar
- Public Relation Officer
- Nursing Officer
- Senior Technical Assistant (Agricultural Extension)
- Senior Technical Assistant (Livestock Production & Management)
- Audio Visual Specialist
- Junior Stenographer
- Lower Division Clerk
- Cook
- Workshop Attendant (MTS)
- Sweeper-cum-Cleaner (MTS)
- Security Guard (MTS)
- Chowkidar (MTS)
- Library Attendant
- Assistant (KVK)
No. of posts :
- Registrar : 1
- Controller of Examinations : 1
- Assistant Registrar : 1
- Public Relation Officer : 1
- Nursing Officer : 1
- Senior Technical Assistant (Agricultural Extension) : 1
- Senior Technical Assistant (Livestock Production & Management) : 1
- Audio Visual Specialist : 1
- Junior Stenographer : 1
- Lower Division Clerk : 3
- Cook : 1
- Workshop Attendant (MTS) : 1
- Sweeper-cum-Cleaner (MTS) : 1
- Security Guard (MTS) : 2
- Chowkidar (MTS) : 1
- Library Attendant : 1
- Assistant (KVK) : 1
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Nagaland University
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nagalanduniversity.ac.in/ up to 22nd June 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here