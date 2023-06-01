Nagaland Jobs : Apply for 19 vacancies in Nagaland University

Applications are invited for 19 vacant non-teaching positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 19 vacant non-teaching positions.

Name of posts :

Registrar

Controller of Examinations

Assistant Registrar

Public Relation Officer

Nursing Officer

Senior Technical Assistant (Agricultural Extension)

Senior Technical Assistant (Livestock Production & Management)

Audio Visual Specialist

Junior Stenographer

Lower Division Clerk

Cook

Workshop Attendant (MTS)

Sweeper-cum-Cleaner (MTS)

Security Guard (MTS)

Chowkidar (MTS)

Library Attendant

Assistant (KVK)

Also Read : Ahilyabai Holkar : The most benevolent and powerful woman ruler of India

No. of posts :

Registrar : 1

Controller of Examinations : 1

Assistant Registrar : 1

Public Relation Officer : 1

Nursing Officer : 1

Senior Technical Assistant (Agricultural Extension) : 1

Senior Technical Assistant (Livestock Production & Management) : 1

Audio Visual Specialist : 1

Junior Stenographer : 1

Lower Division Clerk : 3

Cook : 1

Workshop Attendant (MTS) : 1

Sweeper-cum-Cleaner (MTS) : 1

Security Guard (MTS) : 2

Chowkidar (MTS) : 1

Library Attendant : 1

Assistant (KVK) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Nagaland University

Also Read : 8 types of Assamese jewellery you can buy when you visit Assam

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nagalanduniversity.ac.in/ up to 22nd June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here