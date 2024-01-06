Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant posts or jobs in APS Rangapahar Nagaland.

Army Public School (APS) Rangapahar Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teachers (PRT), Librarian, Special Educator and Music Teacher.

Name of posts :

TGT(Maths)

TGT(Social Science)

TGT(Hindi)

TGT (Science)

TGT(English)

TGT (Sanskrit)

TGT (Computer)

PRT (All subjects)

Librarian

Special Educator

Music Teacher

No. of posts :

TGT(Maths) : 1

TGT(Social Science) : 1

TGT(Hindi) : 1

TGT (Science) : 1

TGT(English) : 1

TGT (Sanskrit) : 1

TGT (Computer) : 1

PRT (All subjects) : 4

Librarian : 1

Special Educator : 1

Music Teacher : 1

Educational Qualifications : As per CBSE Affiliations Bye Laws for all posts

Age as on 01 Apr 2024 :

Fresh candidates having no experience should be below age of 40 years and experienced / candidates (Min 05 years experience of teaching experience in last 10 years) should below the age of 57 years (including ex-service personnel).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply on application forms given on website www.awesindia.com or www.apsrangapahar.org.in along with attested copies of certificates along with Demand Draft of Rs 100/- (Rupees One hundred only) in the name of Army School Rangapahar payable at SBI Rangapahar Army Cantonment Branch in sealed envelope marked “Application for the subject of…………”

The applications must be send by Registered/ Speed Post/ By Hand to The Principal, Army Public School, Rangapahar, Dimapur, Nagaland-797112

Last Date for submission of applications is 20th January 2024 at 1500hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here