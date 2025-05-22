Nagaland IAS officer Reny Wilfred suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Guwahati: The Nagaland government has suspended IAS officer Reny Wilfred following multiple allegations of sexual and mental harassment by women employees, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The suspension order, issued by Chief Secretary J Alam on Wednesday, was made under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Wilfred, a 2015-batch officer from the Nagaland cadre, currently serves as joint secretary at the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and the Finance Department.

The suspension comes after the Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCW) filed a formal complaint on March 17, 2025, based on testimonies from several women accusing him of demanding sexual favors in exchange for salary hikes and job opportunities.

During his suspension, Wilfred’s headquarters will be shifted to the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima. He is prohibited from leaving without prior permission from the authorities. Wilfred has denied all allegations.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has also called for his suspension, stating that allowing him to remain in office would damage public trust and suggest that institutional protection outweighs accountability.

Earlier, the Nagaland Police registered an FIR against Wilfred on April 12 and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

Wilfred is also facing trial in a separate 2021 case related to the alleged molestation of two domestic workers at his official residence when he was deputy commissioner of Noklak district.