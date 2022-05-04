DIMAPUR: Police have seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore in the international market at Peducha under Kohima district in Nagaland.

A release on Wednesday said the highway patrolling unit of the Kohima police of Nagaland, during routine checking and frisking of vehicles at Peducha, intercepted one suspicious vehicle (Maruti Gypsy) and recovered 49 packets of suspected heroin weighing around 615 grams from it on Tuesday.

The contraband valued at Rs 3 crore in the international market was found hidden in a specially modified compartment of the vehicle, Nagaland police said.

Two persons identified as Tarsus Khaisu (33) and Mateso Dearson (26) were arrested in this connection, Nagaland police said.

They were later handed over to Sechü (Zubza) police in Nagaland along with the seized drugs and vehicle.

In another incident on May 2, the Kohima police in Nagaland arrested an NSCN-R cadre for robbing a truck driver.

The release said based on a specific input about extortion being committed along National Highway 39 by some unknown miscreants, the Kohima police in Nagaland launched an operation and arrested the NSCN-R cadre identified as self-styled captain Ahoshe Chophy (45) below Para Medical while robbing a truck driver.

One motorbike (NL-07E/9741), two mobile phones, several incriminating documents and extortion slips were recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered at North police station in Kohima, Nagaland in this connection.