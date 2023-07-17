Dimapur: A stretch of NH-702 between Mon village junction and Yaling area in Mon district, Nagaland has been damaged by heavy rains. Some portion of the road also sank.

Talking to this correspondent over the phone on Monday, Mon deputy commissioner Ajit Kumar Verma said the stretch of the NH-702 measuring around 1 km was damaged and parts of it sank due to incessant rain on July 15.

He said the repair will start in a day or two.

Verma said the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and another agency will take up the repair work.

Asked how long it will take to repair the road, he said it will be known after the repair work starts.

Also Read: Assam | Ex-Minister Rajen Gohain died on June 21: Wikipedia

He said almost all the stakeholders, including the NHIDCL, have been informed.

On whether rain damages the stretch of the road every year, he said this happened for the first time.

Meanwhile, the DC, in a notification, on Monday said incessant rainfall and inclement weather conditions caused landslides, mudslides and rock falls resulting in roadblocks and damage to roads and properties in the district.

Also Read: Assam: Audio clip of journalist demanding money from businessman in Jorhat goes viral

He said considering the recent sinking or damage of the NH-702 stretch between Mon Village junction and the Yaling area, the stretch of the road has been closed for all vehicular movement until further order.

All light motor vehicles plying through the road have been directed to take the alternate route through Mon Village by-pass road.

Also, considering the fragile nature of the alternate route, the movement of all heavy vehicles, both commercial and passenger, will be restricted to using this particular by-pass road until further orders, the notification added.