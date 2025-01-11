Nagaland health schemes remain active, no suspension: NHPS

Dimapur: The Nagaland Health Protection Society (NHPS) has clarified that the services under both the PM-JAY and Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) remain fully operational and have not been suspended.

The clarification comes after concerns arose regarding service suspensions by certain empanelled hospitals in the state.

The NHPS, a registered body under the Nagaland health and family welfare department, manages public health protection schemes in the state. It explained that a miscommunication from the insurance company, FGI, led to confusion, but the issue has now been resolved.

The NHPS confirmed that all empanelled hospitals have been notified that the services will continue without interruption. It also emphasized that any unilateral suspension of services by a hospital would violate the signed MoU.

Stakeholders, especially hospitals, were advised not to issue premature notices of suspension without confirmation from the relevant authority, as such actions could cause unnecessary confusion.

In its update, the NHPS reported payments made to empanelled hospitals for claims under both schemes. For FY 2023-24, Rs 53.64 crore was disbursed for claims under AB PM-JAY and CMHIS (general), while Rs 34.54 crore was allocated for CMHIS (EP) claims.

For the current fiscal year 2024-25, Rs 38.92 crore has already been paid under PM-JAY and CMHIS (general), and Rs 33.52 crore under CMHIS (EP).

The NHPS also detailed claims paid for treatment outside Nagaland, amounting to Rs 3.99 crore under PM-JAY and Rs 3.81 crore under CMHIS (EP) in FY 2023-24. In FY 2024-25, claims worth Rs 1.95 crore under PM-JAY and Rs 10.16 crore under CMHIS have been processed.