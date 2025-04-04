Dimapur: Nagaland’s Health and Family Welfare Department has initiated new steps to revolutionize the digital health ecosystem in the state, an official from the department said on Friday.

The official said, that following the development, the department organized a two-day meeting at the directorate of regional adviser for digital health at WHO Karthik Adapa from April 2 to explore innovative digital health solutions and their potential to revolutionize the healthcare sector in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An in-depth discussion took place between Adapa and officials from the directorate of health and family welfare, primarily focusing on the implementation and scalability of free open-source digital health solutions, including electronic health records, telemedicine platforms, and health data management systems, the official asserted.

He said, amidst the discussion, Adapa stated the importance of standards and interoperability to ensure seamless integration of digital health solutions across various systems and address the fragmentation of digital health that could hinder effective data sharing and coordination.

The discussion also addressed the challenges and opportunities in integrating these solutions into existing healthcare systems, focusing on data security, regulatory compliance, and long-term sustainability.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official further stated that the session provided a valuable platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore collaborative efforts to strengthen Nagaland’s healthcare ecosystem through the adoption of digital health technologies.

On the second day of the discussion, the participants visited two key health facilities – the Nagaland Health Authority Kohima and Seikhazou Urban Primary Health Centre. These site visits provided valuable insights into the existing healthcare infrastructure and digital health initiatives. The visits allowed the participants to observe firsthand the current capabilities and limitations of these facilities, the official said.

He said that the team also visited the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, where they further explored the application of digital health solutions and the prospects of incorporating advanced technologies to improve medical research and healthcare delivery in the region.

On Friday, the participants visited the District Hospital Dimapur to assess its infrastructure, medical equipment, and patient care services, and the Christian Institute of Health Sciences & Research, focusing on the institute’s research, medical training programs, and healthcare technologies, the official added.