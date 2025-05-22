Guwahati: The Nagaland Government on Thursday asked the Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench (GHCKB) for six weeks to complete the process of setting up Customary Courts and Subordinate District Customary Courts in the state.

During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General submitted a copy of the Rules for Administration of Justice and Police in Nagaland (Fifth Amendment) Act, 2025, to the Division Bench of Justice Kakheto Sema and Justice Mitali Thakuria.

He explained that the state needed more time to implement the provisions and formally requested a six-week extension.

Since the petitioners’ counsel did not object to the request, the court scheduled the next hearing for June 25.

The court directed officials to add the Fifth Amendment Act to the official case record and noted its intention to hear and resolve the matter on the next date.

The case involves multiple petitions, with one major point of contention being the application of Chapter IVA of the 1937 Rules, which mandates the formation of Customary Courts in Nagaland.