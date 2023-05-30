BHOPAL (MADHYA PRADESH): A man was charged of raping a woman haling from to Nagaland in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Koh-e-fiza police in Bhopal also alleged that the rapist had forced the girl from Nagaland to convert into another religion,

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the victim, aged around 30 years had met the accused Krishnapal (26) in Nagaland in 2021.

They fell in love after which Krishnapal offered her marriage proposal.

He later lured her to accompany him to Bhopal.

The duo began residing at a rented accommodation in Lalghati.

Allegedly, Krishnapal exploited her physically several times during their live-in relationship.

According to reports, the accused would promise to marry her soon whenever the woman used to protest over the physical proximity.

Notably, reports further added that during this period, Krishnapal also procured ornaments and jewellery from her and made her sign several documents.

Later he duped also duped her by saying that the MP government provides Rs 2 lakh to the married couple in case of inter-caste marriages.

The woman, who belonged to another religion, believed him.

Soon, Krishnapal began mounting pressure on her for religious conversion, following which frequent arguments used to take place between them.

On May 24, the woman finally approached the police and lodged a complaint against Krishnapal for raping her and forcing her to convert to religion.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested him and have produced him in the court.