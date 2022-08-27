Nagaland got its second railway station along the Dhansari-Shokhuvi railway line after a gap of over 100 years.

The Dimapur railway station in Nagaland was opened in 1903.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio flagged off the Donyi Polo Express from Shokhuvi Railway Station on Friday.

Describing the day as ‘historic’ the Nagaland chief minister said it was a “Red Letter Day” for the state and congratulated the officers, engineers and staff of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) for making the dream of Nagaland come true.

He said that the passenger service and goods station provided by the Shokhuvi station would cater to the needs of the state.

“Railway is the second cheapest mode of transport and therefore this will change the face of our state and our economy,” Rio stated.

He further expressed hope that the Molvom Station would be completed by March or April 2023.