Dimapur: Police arrested two persons with 374 kg of contraband ganja worth Rs 18.7 lakh in the national market at Forest colony in Kohima on Tuesday, Kohima police PRO said in a release on Wednesday.

The release said the mobile unit of Kohima police, while on routine surveillance duty, noticed one suspicious vehicle (Maruti Gypsy) bearing registration number NL-07CB-3994 at around 6.30 pm.

After a hot pursuit, the vehicle was intercepted at Forest colony and on thorough inspection, approximately 374 kg of contraband ganja was found in it.

In this connection, two persons Stephen (27) and Roso (19) have been arrested. The contraband, along with the vehicle, was also seized.

Police said as per preliminary investigation, the vehicle with the contraband ganja was proceeding towards Dimapur from Senapati in Manipur.

A case has been registered at the South police station in Kohima.