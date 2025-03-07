Guwahati: Mokokchung Police arrested five members of the NSCN (Khango) faction and seized a large cache of illegal arms and ammunition during a vehicle check at Yajang Junction, Tuli, in Nagaland on March 5.

According to the PRO and Addl SP of Mokokchung, officers intercepted an Alto vehicle (Registration No. AS-12 H-1852) coming from Saring during routine checking.

Upon frisking the occupants, authorities recovered a substantial quantity of illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

The seized items include “one M4 rifle, two .32 pistols, one .22 pistol, 30 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, six rounds of .32 ammunition, 20 rounds of .22 ammunition, four magazines, five smartphones, one keypad Nokia phone, two walkie-talkie handsets, and cash amounting to Rs. 11,350.”

The five arrested individuals are “SS Captain” Sentitemsu, son of Imsuneken from Wameken village, currently residing in Chümoukedima; “SS Captain” Limaakum, son of Tiajungha from Akhoya village, currently residing in Thilixu B-5; “SS Major” Benjunglemba, son of Bendangmongba from Nokpu village, currently residing in Padumpukri, Dimapur; “SS Lieutenant” Temsumongba, son of the late Rongsentoshi from Lirmen village, currently residing in Padumpukri, Dimapur; and Hovito, son of Hokikhe Sumi from Lovishe, Aghunato, currently residing in Purana Bazar, Dimapur, Nagaland.

Following the arrests, the police registered a regular case at Tuli Police Station for further investigation.