NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 2.22 crore belonging to an official of Assam Rifles in a disproportionate assets case.

The ED registered a case against Assam Rifles official Rajdev Singh Yadav under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

An ED official on Wednesday said Rajdev Singh was posted as 2IC (2nd in Command), Training Battalion, Assam Rifles Training Centre at Dimapur in Nagaland.



The ED official said that the attached assets are in the form of FDs of Rs 2.22 crore.



Earlier in August 2019, CBI, ACB, Shillong had lodged a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act after conducting a thorough probe.

On March 30, 2021, a charge sheet under section 13(2) read with sections 13(2), 13(1)(e) of the IPC was filed against him.



The ED initiated a money-laundering probe on the basis of the CBI’s FIR and the charge sheet.



The ED learnt in its investigation that Rajdev Singh Yadav made huge cash deposits in his bank accounts and acquired huge assets, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.



Between 2012 and 2019, he was posted as staff officer-II, Establishment and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) at the HQ, Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong. It was the time when he made huge deposits.