DIMAPUR: The Nagaland government has declared the entire state a drought state of a moderate nature.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority made the declaration after having taken into account the conditions arising from rainfall deficiency and poor crop conditions and the distress situation that had developed in almost the entire farming area affected by these conditions through field verification and poor harvest during 2021.

This was also done on the basis of reports available from the deputy commissioners and chairmen of the district disaster management authorities concerned, an official release said on Tuesday.

Based on the scanty deficit and less than normal rainfall that has been observed from March to November 2021 in the state, the declaration of drought came into effect from September 15, 2021, and would continue to be in effect for six months till further order, the release added.