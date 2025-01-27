Guwahati: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton and the Zunheboto Town GB Association (ZTGBA) have strongly condemned the shooting incident that occurred on January 24 inside the premises of the District Forest Officer’s office in Zunheboto.

The incident resulted in damage to a government vehicle belonging to an officer.

In a statement, Deputy CM Patton denounced the act, stating that there is no place for such violence in a civilized society.

He called for serious condemnation from all citizens and urged law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend the culprits and ensure they receive appropriate punishment.

The ZTGBA, led by president Kiyexu Chishi, echoed Patton’s condemnation, describing the shooting as a deplorable and unlawful act that undermines the principles of a peaceful and orderly society.

The association demanded strict legal action against those responsible, emphasizing the need for justice and a strong deterrent to prevent future violence.

The association further appealed to the citizens to uphold the values of peace, unity, and respect for law and order, which they believe are essential for the progress of Zunheboto.

In a positive development, Nagaland police sources have confirmed the apprehension of a suspect in his twenties.