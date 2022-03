At least two coal miners have been killed and seven others critically injured in a tragic gas leakage incident in a coal mine in Nagaland.

The incident has been reported from Naginimara town in Mon district of Nagaland bordering Assam.

According to reports, the incident took place when miners were inside the coal mine.

Meanwhile, the injured coal miners have been admitted to the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)