KOHIMA: The Nagaland cricket association has decided to live stream the matches of an inter-district tournament on its YouTube channel.

This was informed by the Nagaland cricket association (NCA) on Tuesday (May 16).

Matches of the senior men’s inter-district cricket tournament will be telecast live on the YouTube channel of Nagaland cricket association.

The tournament, hosted by the Nagaland cricket association, will kick start on May 22.

The matches of the tournament will be played at two venues – Nagaland Cricket Stadium and Sovima Cricket Ground.

The NCA YouTube channel with the CricHeroes team will be covering the event at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, the association informed.