Dimapur: Nagaland’s adviser to IPR and soil & water conservation Imkong L Imchen on Monday commissioned the Command and Control Centre (CCC) at the directorate of soil & water conservation, Kohima, to centralise and analyse data to allow farmers to interact directly with officials providing authentic advice to them.

The CCC is a tech-based hub funded by the Union ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare and Nagaland government under the soil health and fertility component of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The centre provides real-time insights on crop and soil conditions, as well as other key indicators, to officials and ultimately to farmers.

After commissioning the centre, Imchen said it is necessary to establish such a centre to ease the burden of the field staff, particularly the farmers, to help decision-making, identify, and address challenges related to soils and crops.

He emphasised bridging the gap between experts and the farmers, highlighting the need for accessible communication between them to produce preferable results.

Imchen urged the field officers and the farmers to foster trust from within, which will reflect the department’s progress and commitment to adopting innovative technologies for sustainable soil and water management.

He also stated that the department receives a very low yearly budget allocation from the state government.

Stating that the department has qualified officers, potentials and expertise to work on projects, he said the department has been facing difficulties in progressing due to the lack of resources.

Later, Imchen virtually inaugurated the bio-fertiliser production units at Rotomi and Seyochung.

Highlighting the technical report of the CCC, L Chubaonen, director, soil & water conservation, said it was conceptualised and developed as a centralised digital hub to strengthen data-driven decision-making, real-time monitoring, dissemination and effective implementation of various activities under the soil health and fertility programme.