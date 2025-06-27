Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday embarked on a two-day official visit to Vijayanagar in Karnataka.

Hosted by the JSW Group, the visit aims to strengthen partnerships in sports development, industrial collaboration, and cultural engagement.

He was accorded a warm welcome on arrival at Jindal Vijayanagar airport by the JSW team and the leadership of the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

Rio is accompanied by a delegation of senior dignitaries from Nagaland, including his adviser and chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland, Abu Metha

During the course of the visit, the delegation will engage in key interactions with JSW’s leaders, observe ongoing training of Nagaland athletes at the IIS, and will also interact with Olympians and athletes at the institute.

They will also tour JSW’s major industrial and cultural facilities, including Kaladham and the Vijayanagar Steel Plant.

Rio and his delegation will hold discussions with JSW and IIS on future strategic developmental partnerships, sports collaborations, art residencies, and cultural opportunities, amongst other verticals.

He also plans to meet and interact with the Nagaland Super League (NSL) youth team, which is currently undergoing a high-performance training programme at IIS.

The NSL team will play friendly matches during the visit, including a highly anticipated game against Bengaluru FC on June 28.

This visit marks a significant step toward deepening collaboration between Nagaland and JSW Group, with a shared focus on youth empowerment, sports excellence, and future-ready development.