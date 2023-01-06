Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday launched the 10-bed ICU wards project with tele-connectivity in 12 district hospitals in the state. The chief minister also inaugurated the Tele ICU Hub at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) during the day.

Launching the 10-bed ICU project at Capital Cultural Centre in Kohima, Rio said the project will innovatively address the shortage of specialist doctors through the Tele-ICU Hub at NHAK. He said the project has the potential to transform the provision of critical healthcare services in government hospitals in the state.

Rio said it was difficult to make ICU facilities operational in district hospitals other than at NHAK. “The specialist doctors at NHAK will now be able to monitor and provide critical care remotely over a high-speed internet connection and using cameras,” he said.

He added that without the physical presence of the specialist doctors and instead through their remote guidance, the trained healthcare staff at the district hospitals will be able to provide the ICU services.

Rio called upon the medical doctors and nurses of the state health and family welfare department to use the facilities optimally for better facilities for the people of Nagaland.

He said the project was initiated during the second wave of COVID-19 when the state government approached the eGovernment Foundation through Nachiket Mor on May 31, 2021, after which an MoU was signed with the eGov Foundation, Nirmaan Organisation and Karuna Trust.

While appreciating Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni for their constant support and Vinod Khosla for funding the 10-bed ICU project and Tele ICU Hub, the CM urged them to use technology to meet the challenges of development and attracting investment in remote mountainous areas like Nagaland.

Srikanth Nadhamuni, chairman, of 10 Bed ICU Org., said Nagaland is the first state among the five Northeastern states where the project is being implemented to launch 10-bed ICU wards in every district hospital within one year.

Speaking at the launching programme virtually, Vinod Khosla, founder, Khosla Ventures, said the successful completion of the 10-bed ICU project with Tele ICU Hub in less than a year is a big achievement. He said the project is a precursor for better and cheaper healthcare.

Khosla added that the only way for access to quality healthcare for the remote rural population is through the use of innovative technologies and standardized medical protocol.