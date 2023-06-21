KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed hope that classes in the state’s first medical college will start within this academic year.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio made this remark while visiting the Nagaland Institute of Medical Science and Research (NIMSR).

He also expressed satisfaction over the progress made in construction works of Nagaland’s first medical college.

The Nagaland chief minister also expressed hope that the citizens of the state will benefit from the institute.

Rio also thanked the Japanese government for coming forward to sponsor 400-bed Hospital at NIMSR through JICA.

The Nagaland CM added that the 80 MBBS seats reserved for students from the state in other medical colleges have been cancelled.

“Therefore the classes of the first medical college has to commence as per schedule by July-August,” Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said.

The medical college was approved by the central government in 2014, which was to be built for an estimated amount of Rs 189 crore.

Funding for the medical college in Nagaland was to be done on a 90:10 pattern between the centre and the state government.

NIMSR is expected to have a full-fledged 550-bed hospital within the college premises from 2026-2027.