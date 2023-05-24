Dimapur: Nagaland will get the Centre’s share of 90% for central schemes and projects from this year only after the state government releases its 10% share, said Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi.

Addressing the Zunheboto district quarterly development coordination and monitoring committee meeting in the Zunheboto deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday, Yepthomi said: “From this year onwards, the state government has to release the state share of 10% after which only the central government will release its 90% share within the next 30 days.”

Yepthomi also said all the ongoing projects and schemes have to be completed by the end of the year, only then the central government will give approval for the next project or scheme.

He added that the state government is not allowed to keep money from centrally-sponsored schemes or projects in savings and that it has to report to the central government if a particular project is not completed in a stipulated time or year.

The MP asked the departments implementing the centrally-sponsored schemes and projects to make sure that every project is completed on time and reaches the beneficiaries.

After the presentation of various centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented by various departments of the state, he directed the agriculture department to encourage the farmers by giving them all the facilities available, including finances, and also to identify various fruits and vegetables which can be grown in that particular area so that they can not only feed themselves but also export them to other places.

He also requested the department to reach out to the farmers, especially for filling up the PM Kisan forms.

He said it is found that many farmers’ forms are being rejected due to the farmers being illiterate or ignorant.

He also asked the department to send proposals for setting up of power-generating plants in different places.

The MP asked the health and family welfare department to conduct various awareness programmes on how TB and HIV/AIDS are spread and how people can avoid them and be safe.

Local MLA Dr Sukhato A Sema was also present at the meeting.