KOHIMA: The central government has extended the ceasefire agreement with the Niki Sumi faction of the NSCN.

Notably, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Niki Sumi, who leads the Niki group of the NSCN, for allegedly ambushing an Indian Army convoy and killing 18 soldiers at Chandel in Manipur in 2015.

The Niki Sumi faction of the NSCN has been under ceasefire agreement with the centre since September 2021.

“The ceasefire agreement is in operation between government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki group and it was decided to extend the pact with the group for a period of one year with effect from September 8, 2022 to September 7, 2023,” a statement from the MHA said.

The centre has been holding peace talks with breakaway factions of the NSCN, besides the NSCN-IM after entering into ceasefire agreements.

The groups which have entered into ceasefire agreements are: NSCN-NK, NSCN-R, NSCN K-Khango and NSCN (K) Niki.