Dimapur: The district-level padayatra under the Sardar @150 Unity March was held across Nagaland on Friday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

The event was organised by MeraYuva Bharat (MY Bharat) under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in coordination with the district administrations.

In Dimapur, the rally was flagged off by Khrusa Keyho, Additional DCP, Dimapur, from City Tower and culminated at Dimapur Government College, covering a distance of around three km.

More than 300 students, including NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and youth club members, participated in the march, carrying messages of unity, discipline, and national integration.

A short programme was held at Dimapur Government College following the march.

The event featured a cultural performance by MGM College students, while K Manikanta, District Youth Officer, MY Bharat, highlighted the objectives of the campaign and the values of Sardar Patel’s leadership.

Dimapur DC Tinojongshi Chang, in his address, commended the efforts of the youth and participants, emphasising the importance of unity, integrity, and perseverance, as exemplified by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Drawing lessons from Patel’s life, Chang urged the youth to embrace challenges, act with honesty, and uphold strong leadership guided by moral principles.

In Zunheboto, the unity march was held from the Amphiboto AOC Junction to the multi-purpose hall.

The event was also held in other district headquarters across the state.