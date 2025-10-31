Guwahati: Nagaland government spokesperson and minister K.G. Kenye on Thursday clarified that the state cabinet has not yet discussed the decades-old liquor prohibition issue in Dimapur district, despite growing pressure from civil society organisations (CSOs) to revoke the ban.

Addressing reporters in Kohima, Kenye said that the Naga Council Dimapur’s (NCD) initiative to repeal the 35-year-old Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act of 1989 has not reached the cabinet for deliberation.

He recalled that earlier government attempts to review the law were made “with good intent and in the overall interest of the state,” but faced strong public resistance at the time.

Kenye acknowledged that the renewed debate over the liquor ban has drawn diverse public opinions across Nagaland.

“This is a people-centric issue, and the government wants the majority to decide the future course,” he said. “We have witnessed healthy discussions and differing viewpoints, and we hope the Naga Council’s efforts serve the larger public interest.”

The minister also clarified that no formal proposal to lift the prohibition has been submitted to the government. “Perhaps the time will come when the cabinet will take up the matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, the campaign to repeal the NLTP Act in Dimapur continues to gain ground. Several civil society groups from East Dimapur have joined the NCD in supporting the revocation of the ban.

The NCD has already convened two joint consultative meetings, the latest held on Wednesday, to seek a unified community stance on the issue.

NCD President G.K. Rengma said the council’s push to address the “controversial Act” depends entirely on public support and the active involvement of CSOs.

He described the recent meeting as “a crucial step toward consolidating grassroots consensus” on lifting the liquor prohibition in the district.