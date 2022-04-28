Dimapur: Nagaland celebrated the first day of the weeklong North East Festival, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Week, on the theme ‘Journey of Nagaland since Statehood’ in Kohima on Thursday.

The festival is being celebrated in all the states of the North East. It will culminate in Guwahati on May 4. The culmination programme of the festival will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Addressing the programme, Nagaland home commissioner Abhijit Sinha said in 2023, Nagaland will complete six decades of statehood which is 13 years after India got independence.

He said the state has been marching shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the country, making the lives of the people better by creating more infrastructure facilities, since it achieved statehood in 1963.

“Now, on every parameter, the state occupies a place among all the states of the country as a proud state with lots of achievement to show, having set a unique feature on how the state has been run and others learning from it,” Sinha said.

Noting that there are also areas where the state has been lacking and a lot of gaps have to be bridged, he called upon all to take a pledge and rededicate themselves to make Nagaland one of the most developed states in the country.

Screening of a documentary on the “Journey of Nagaland since Statehood” and photography exhibition on “History of the State” by the state information and public relations department, presentation of a song by Mezhur Higher Secondary School Kohima, cultural presentation by Angami cultural troupe and a choral by Ameu Usou Zao and the Choir marked the inaugural programme.