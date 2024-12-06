Dimapur: The sixth edition of Nagaland Honey Bee Day was celebrated on Thursday in Chumoukedima district under the theme ‘Bee Vibes: Give Bees a Chance,’ aiming to inspire young minds to take up beekeeping as a sustainable livelihood.

The event was organised by the Nagaland Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) at its multi-utility centre in Sovima.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Addressing the celebration as the special guest, adviser to state chief minister, Abu Metha, said that the unique quality of Nagaland honey has huge demand not only in India but also in other countries.

Calling beekeepers the real stakeholders of the honey industry in Nagaland, Metha urged them to blend traditional beekeeping with modern technology to boost honey production.

He also called for documentation of the traditional way of beekeeping in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“I am happy to see the students from schools and colleges in this celebration,” Metha said.

Also Read: Nagaland: Hornbill bamboo carnival 2024 begins in Chumoukedima

He urged them to adopt beekeeping as a source of their livelihood, as there is a huge scope and future for the honey industry in Nagaland.

“The NBHM is a vibrant organisation that is extending all possible help, including technological knowhow, to support the bee farmers in Nagaland,” he added.

Metha said bees not only protect the ecosystem but also have immense potential to enhance the economy, while pointing to enormous health benefits and other uses of honey.

“If there are no bees, human lives will cease to exist,” he added.

Metha further called for putting in more investments and efforts to boost the honey industry in the state.

He announced that the state government plans to convert the NBHM’s multi-utility centre into a museum for honey to introduce honey tourism in Nagaland.

He also stressed the need for more collaboration between the state government and the NBHM to help the bee farmers.