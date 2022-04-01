Dimapur: Even as the central government reduced the disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland with effect from April 1, the state government has called for a consultative meeting with civil society organisations on the Act at Rhododendron hall in Nagaland police complex, Chumukedima, on April 4.

Home commissioner Abhijit Sinha, in a circular, said chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief minister Y Patton, ministers, advisors, along with chief secretary, DGP, other senior officials will be present in the meeting.

The government has invited the Central Nagaland Tribes Council, Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization, Tenyimi Peoples’ Organization, Angami Public Organization, Ao Senden Mokokchung, Chakhesang Public Organization, Chang Khulei Setsang, Konyak Union, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Lotha Hoho, Phom People Council, Pochury Hoho, Rengma Hoho, Sumi Hoho, Tikhir Tribal Council, United Sangtam Likhum Pumji, Yimkhiung Tribal Council and Nagaland Zeliang People Organization to the meeting.

The Centre on Thursday removed AFSPA from 15 police stations in seven districts in Nagaland with effect from April 1.

The Act will now remain in force in 57 police stations in 13 districts out of 72 police stations in 16 districts in the state.

The Act has been fully removed from Tuensang, Shamator and Tseminyu districts and partially removed from Kohima, Wokha, Longleng and Mokokchung districts.