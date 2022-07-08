Dimapur: The Nagaland Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board has assured to look after the welfare of the building and construction workers of the state and also workers from other states.

Board chairman Dr Kekhrie Yhome said this while addressing a programthe me for registration of migrant workers at Sechü- Zubza in Kohima district on Friday.

The Nagaland Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, in coordination with 89 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) stationed at Sechü- Zubza, conducted the field registration programme of migrant workers.

Yhome said India being a welfare state provides social security to its citizens in all walks of social life.

He emphasized the need for the workers to register with the board to avail of the benefits as their job nature is seasonal, prone to accidents and they face risks to their lives and social exclusion.

Yhome said the board and BRTF will work together to register all building and other construction workers working under BRTF.

Chief executive officer of the board T Chubayanger informed the workers gathered that the board will explain the schemes available for the workers to the officers of BRTF.

The Nagaland government constituted the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (to provide social security to this section of workers.

The board runs five welfare schemes: tool grant where all registered beneficiaries who annually renew their registration receive Rs 1,000 each as assistance for the purchase of tools, insurance coverage in case of natural and accidental deaths, maternity benefits, medical assistance and education scholarship for two children of the beneficiary.