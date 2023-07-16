Dimapur: A passenger train collided with a vehicle at an unauthorized railway crossing in Nagaland’s Dimapur district on Sunday, but no casualties were reported.

The incident took place between Rangapahar and Dimapur railway stations around 11 a.m. on Sunday when the Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express was passing through the area.

Suddenly, a vehicle came onto the tracks at an unauthorized railway crossing created by road users near Thahekhu village and was hit by the train.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to overturn, but the driver was able to escape uninjured. The train was not significantly damaged and was able to continue on its journey.

A case has been registered with the local RPF station, and the driver of the vehicle is being sought. The incident highlights the dangers of crossing railway tracks at unauthorized crossings.