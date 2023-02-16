DIMAPUR: Ahead of the assembly elections in Nagaland, the seizures made by various enforcement agencies from the date of announcement of Nagaland assembly elections on January 28 till February 14 amounted to over Rs 39 crore.

The Nagaland chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office informed that the monetary value of the progressive seizure made by the various enforcement agencies from the date of announcement of elections to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly 2023 till February 14 is Rs 39,18,78,795.

This included cash (Rs 3,25,37,365), IMLF (Rs 4,41,49,700) , drugs/narcotics (Rs. 27,78,00,905, freebies/other items (Rs 3,73,89,160) and precious metal (Rs 1,665).

The seizure made on February 14 was liquor (Rs 11,53,530), drugs/narcotics (Rs 26,75,000), freebies and other items (Rs18,76,700) totalling Rs 57,05,230.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.