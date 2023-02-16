DIMAPUR: AICC media coordinator Mahima Singh said that the BJP manifesto for Nagaland assembly elections projects a fresh array of promises that are devoid of reality.

“Erratic power outages, paid water even for daily chores is the reality,” Singh said at a media briefing in Kohima, Nagaland.

She said the BJP had a grand event on Tuesday to launch its manifesto filled with tall claims yet again.

She said Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton exclaimed in his preface to the manifesto that in the last five years Nagaland has become the shining star of the Northeast with the vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Prayaas.

“I am coming straight from Mokokchung, getting a first-hand experience of the pathetic infrastructure, roads, electricity and water supply, the mockery of promises by the NDPP-BJP coalition government,” Singh said.

She added: “Nagaland is still far from the eutopia that Mr. Patton is living.”

Singh said the youth of Mokokchung vehemently questioned the lies played upon them. She said they asked where are the jobs promised to them.

“At various public meetings, I met people from youth bodies that vowed publicly they won’t sell their vote out to the false promises anymore and that they’ll vote for the Congress because that is where they see hope,” Singh claimed.

She said the most important observation during her visit was on incurring hatred amongst the people of Nagaland, incidences of stone pelting and violence that had been reported to the police.

“The locals say that the police are very cooperative but it is the politics of hate that is dividing the youth of Nagaland,” Singh said.

She said it is time to question those who are sabotaging the future of Nagaland and asked the BJP to show its report card.