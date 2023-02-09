DIMAPUR: Nagaland Congress has ‘vowed’ not to allow any government department to indulge in corruption if the party comes to power in the state.

Shedding light on the lack of development in the state, Nagaland Congress president K Therie, the Congress candidate from Dimapur-I constituency, said there is no dearth of funds but only “heart and mind” to undertake developmental works.

He urged the voters to ponder over why there is no development in Nagaland.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan here on Wednesday evening, Therie rolled out his plans for development of Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland.

Underling the need for good roads, uninterrupted power supply, regular water supply and other infrastructure facilities in Dimapur, he said, “Dimapur has been beaten black and blue. Every citizen has been robbed. Businessmen are kidnapped and murdered.”

“The government says unknown persons committed the crime and the matter ends there,” he rued.

In the face of multiple taxations, especially in Dimapur, Therie promised only lawful and legal tax will be allowed if the party is elected to power.

He said the Congress will ensure good roads, uninterrupted power supply, 200 litre of clean water per day for every household, development of indoor and outdoor stadiums, MSMEs for youth, world class railway station, new electronic world market, among others, in Dimapur.

“We shall endeavour to implement political solution and ensure good governance,” he asserted.

The Congress has put up 25 candidates for the ensuing elections to the 60-member assembly in the state.

Therie also advocated strong opposition for strong governance in Nagaland.

The Nagaland Congress chief made a fervent appeal to the electorate, especially from Dimapur, to elect the Congress candidates in the upcoming elections to ensure good governance.

Rajesh Kumar Sethi, Nagaland Congress general secretary (enrolment), who was also present, said Therie has promised to nominate two MLAs from the minority communities to the Nagaland assembly and set up minority commission or board if the Congress returns to power.

AICC media coordinator Mahima Singh and other Nagaland Congress leaders were also present at the press conference.