KOHIMA: Around 70 percent of candidates contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland are graduates or above.

This was revealed in data analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Nagaland Election Watch and ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 184 candidates who are contesting in the Nagaland assembly elections 2023, Deccan Herald reported.

It was found that 49 (27 percent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between class 8 and class 12.

On the other hand, 128 (70 percent) candidates declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

Four candidates are diploma holders. One candidate declared himself to be just literate while two candidates are illiterates, as per the report.

Out of the 184 candidates analysed, 68 are from national parties, 72 are from state parties, 25 are from registered unrecognised parties and 19 candidates are contesting independently.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 27.

Votes will be counted on March 2.