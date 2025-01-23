Dimapur: Nagaland adviser to industries and commerce Hekani Jakhalu on Thursday called upon the civic bodies in the state, especially the East Dimapur Town Council (EDTC) under her constituency, to adopt austerity measures to reduce unnecessary spending and concentrate on developmental works.

Addressing a small but impressive programme after inaugurating the new office of the EDTC at Purana Bazar here as the special guest, Jakhalu expressed her happiness that not even a flower was given to her on the occasion and hailed the council for it.

She pointed out many programmes are held in Nagaland on a daily basis while stressing that it is not necessary to give gifts on such occasions.

She appealed to the councilors to not look at where the money comes from but to envision where they want to see their council in the next five years.

She asked the council to set financial; and development targets and work accordingly to accomplish them.

Saying that though the councilors may not have answer to every problem, Jakhalu, however, urged them to ensure that whoever comes to their office walks out with a happy heart.

Noting that every elected leader is under tremendous pressure, she appealed to the public not to put unnecessary pressure on the councilors for jobs and finaces.

She expressed happiness that EDTC is praised by the higher authorities for its works.

On the new office building of the council, Hekani said when the environment is good, one can work better.

The EDTC new office, with a big campus, was taken on rent from the Nagaland state transport department.

Hekani added that no department wants to part with its property, asking the EDTC to treat its new office premises as a sacred place.