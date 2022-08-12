KOHIMA: As many as 524 bogus PM-Kisan beneficiaries have been detected in the state of Nagaland.

This was informed by Nagaland agriculture production commissioner – Y Kikheto Sema.

These 524 bogus PM-Kisan beneficiaries have been detected in 10 districts and sub-divisions in the state.

Out of the total 524 bogus beneficiaries in Nagaland, 5 are from Tseminyu SDAO, 43 in Seyochung SADO, 59 in Medziphema SDAO, 15 in Noklak SDAO, 5 in Longkhim SDAO, 61 in Tuensang SDAO, 27 in Kiphire SDAO, 142 in Dimapur SDAO, 135 in Wokha SDAO and 32 in Shamator SDAO.

Also read: Nagaland: Flash floods cause severe damage in Mokokchung

PM-KISAN scheme aims to provide farmers with Rs 6000 per year by centre as income support to meet the farming input expenses.

In Nagaland, there were a total of 2,02,113 PM-KISAN beneficiaries, who received a total amount of Rs 316,12,16,000 as on August 10, 2022, Kikheto informed.

Kikheto said that all the DAOs and SDAOs were directed to immediately initiate the recovery, adding that the progress was underway.