Dimapur: The Naga Hoho appealed to the negotiating parties of the Naga talks to expedite solution, reiterating that 2025 must be a year of Naga solution.

Adopting a five-point resolution at its executive body meeting at Chumoukedima on Monday, the Hoho urged all Naga political groups and civil society organizations to come together for an amicable political solution at the earliest.

The Naga Hoho also urged the Government of India that all the competencies or common draft based on within the principles of the two mutually agreed agreements– “Framework Agreement” with the NSCN (IM) and “Agreed Position” inked with the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups must be made accessible to facilitate thorough and comprehensive discussion to accelerate Naga solution at the earliest.

The media cell of the Hoho, in a release, said, the crucial resolutions were aimed at addressing most pressing issues of the Naga people and promoting their well-being.

Also, affirming its stand for sovereignty and self-determination, the Naga Hoho said it is the “heart and soul” of the Naga people.

It added that any Naga political group or civil society organization or individual has “natural rights” to declare it publicly.

It said, the Nagas are one people wherever they are, not by circumstances but by blood, calling for a unified approach for Naga political solution.