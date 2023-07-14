NagaIand Jobs : IIM Kozhikode Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions under Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode in Nagaland.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of State Resource Associate for State of Nagaland under MGNF Project.

Name of post : State Resource Associate for State of Nagaland

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate in Social Sciences / Statistics / Development Studies / Rural Technology or related fields with a minimum of 2 years experience in Development Sector or Graduates with atleast 10-15 years in Government Sector in senior administrative roles or in liaison roles with State or Central Government

Also Read : 5 places to visit in India if you hate rains

Salary : Rs. 45000-55000

Age Limit : Up to 65 years

Also Read : 5 ways to build trust in a relationship

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://iimk.ac.in/ latest by 5 PM of 26th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here