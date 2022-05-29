Guwahati: The NSCN (I-M) will hold a crucial emergency national assembly meeting in Hebron, the headquarters of the outfit, where the Naga political issue will be discussed.

As per reports, NSCN (IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah will deliver a “political talk”.

His address would be like a “report on the Indo-Naga political talks”, the sources added.

According to reports, Muivah’s address on May 31 at the NSCN-IM’s camp headquarters, there will be a general discussion on the ‘Indo Naga Political talks’ and the declaration of vow.

All key leaders are expected to attend the May 31 meeting and the Centre also expects “more clarity” will come on contentious issues such as a Flag and a separate Naga Constitution.

On Saturday, an important four-hour-long meeting was held between the Nagaland Core Committee of state legislators and an NSCN-IM delegation.

At the meeting on Saturday near Dimapur, V.S. Atem led the NSCN-IM delegation, while the Core Committee was headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.